DEAR EDITOR:
Regarding Mr. Lamberton’s recent MDJ article, “It’s all on us now, Georgia” (11/13), the author with implied intense negativity regarding Sen. Chuck Schumer by name, and by innuendo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President-elect Joe Biden, attempted to correlate the 2021 U.S. leadership with Sherman’s march to the sea leaving Georgia “defenseless.” Truly, an inane analogy!
In addition, he metaphorically insinuates that with a future Democratic Party in place, it will upend the constitutional makers concept of checks and balances.
In fact, the Republican Party has had a contemporaneous House Speaker, Senate Majority Leader and President.
Relative to “packing” the Supreme Court, note that the current president appointed the last two members of the court, conservatives both. In addition, he has nominated nearly 200 other judges with lifetime appointments to lower federal courts who will be, in many instances, precursors to Supreme Court nominations.
Regarding potential statehood for Puerto Rico: They deserve it. 1. They are good, hard-working people. 2. If one analyzes the current character of the South Florida vote where large numbers of former Puerto Rican natives, and now U.S. citizens, have settled, one notes that the Republican Party has increased its presence there extensively. I would not think that statistically, as the author insinuates, statehood would guarantee a Democratic senator. Why not disenfranchise Hawaii statehood for similar reasons?
The author prophesizes the new administration will promulgate “A complete government takeover of health care.” A pertinent observation indicates that Georgia has the third highest rate of U.S. people without health care. That number approximates 1.5 million Georgians! It just might be that a look at other forms of medical insurance is needed. Now!
With a look into the future, green is where we should be. If not, might an analogy be relative to those individuals who made their living by innocently dipping the ends of watch dials in what turned out to be carcinogenic material. The dials were then touched to the tip of their tongue for easier manipulation. Cancer was the result. For their times, they too had well-paying jobs similar to fossil industry workers.
‘Evisceration’ of Second Amendment rights is a well-worn scare strategy. Moderation is needed. Just ask the parents of Columbine, and the loved ones of the Las Vegas and El Paso shootings. Need anymore be said?
Further division of our great country is not what’s needed. Unity is what is needed, not a house divided!
Lou Belinfante
Smyrna
(1) comment
Unity? Where have you been the last 4 years? The Democrats have tried to shove everything but the kitchen sink down the Republican's throats and more specifically down President Donald Trump's throat. If you want "unity", try practicing what you preach! I don't read any "unity" in your letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.