DEAR EDITOR:
Well, after almost a month, my Trump yard sign was taken down by a vandal. It happens every presidential election, starting with Obama’s running.
I noticed yesterday, it was at a strange angle ... somebody had kicked it. Then, overnight it was gone.
I have reserves, but eventually I’ll end up putting one up at night and putting it back in the morning. I had to do it last time in 2016.
Wonder if Republican voters take down Democrat signs? I hope not.
Don Spruill
Marietta
