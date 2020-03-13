DEAR EDITOR:
What a pity that the CDC officials didn’t get the attention they needed to give their much-needed opinions about the COVID-19 virus! Instead of their attempt at quelling the fears of the American public, the press focused on Mr. Trump’s “rambling remarks” — statements such as “the risk to the public is very low,” and “state labs have ample test kits.” were overshadowed by Trump’s incessant self-aggrandizement interruptions.
It was reported that in one flu season there were 13 million flu cases, 120,000 hospitalizations & 6,600 flu-related deaths. The media’s frenetic obsession with the coronavirus, in comparison, isn’t that big of a deal.
Donna Kalish
Marietta