DEAR EDITOR:
In the Nov. 26 MDJ, Randy Hill listed a long, long list of trash problems in Cobb. He would fire his hauler, if they would answer the phone. His solution was to appoint someone in county government to help. Anyone looking for a vote would get his. He even called the Public Services Agency for relief.
Trash hauling companies aren’t public. They have paid their dues to the Chamber of Commerce and campaign contributions where it would do them the most good. My brother worked for a national trash company and was in charge of taking elected officials golfing and to sporting events. Las Vegas was a popular destination.
You’re asking Cobb to completely change, more bureaucrats, more regulation, less capitalism. My daughter lives in DeKalb County where they have county trash hauling, and she can call her commissioner whenever she has a problem, which makes it the commissioner’s problem. Cobb’s commissioners throw their hands up in the air and say what can you do?
Mike Holzknecht
Atlanta