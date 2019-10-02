DEAR EDITOR:
It was encouraging to see all the young people who turned out for the climate change strike on (Sept. 28). As more people raise the alarm about the consequences of a warming planet, it increase the chances that Congress will take effective action.
One of those actions is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which is cosponsored by Georgia Congress members Hank Johnson and Lucy McBath. It would put a rising fee on carbon and give the revenue to households, reducing greenhouse gas emissions 90% by 2050.
For decades, we have kicked this can down the road, but now we are running out of road. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to come together on this market-based approach so we can avoid the worst impacts of climate change in the future.
Steve Valk
Atlanta