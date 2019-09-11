DEAR EDITOR:
If you are going 5 mph or less on I-285, and the state wants to increase the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph, do you feel like someone is yanking your chain? Why?
Instead of doing something that will help like increasing the gas tax to fund commuter rail, electric car subsidies, and other kinds of mass transit, why do you feel like they are messing with you?
Our elected state officials feel a little pressure to do something about traffic from voters. The folks who actually control the electoral process, campaign contributors (the road building and the automobile industry) don’t feel the same way. They are making a good profit today and are happy with the status quo (ie. you sitting in your car for hours).
Feel like something is being done like, speed limit changes on our interstate parking lots, additions of HOV and Toll Lanes?
Actually, that is public relations at work, not great PR but commuters weren’t actually thinking that anything could be done. They just had a bone thrown their way and are happy to have it.
Mike Holzknecht
Atlanta