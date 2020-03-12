DEAR EDITOR:
“Who made the sun, the stars, and the moon?” — Marietta Daily Journal, Tuesday, 18 February, asks a question that Christians would answer differently from the way an atheist like me would answer. But I’ll bet few Christians would share (the letter writer’s) glib confidence that a “Creator God” has “got this problem” — meaning the planetary climate crisis.
I’d assume that most theistic believers would assume that any supernatural creator would surely expect humans to make good use of the brains that He (or it?) provided. And many MDJ readers would think the old Greek proverb that Ben Franklin adapted was wise even if not biblical: “The gods help those who help themselves.”
Ed Buckner
Vinings