DEAR EDITOR:
I read with great interest the letter in the July 30, MDJ, titled “The GOP may lose it all”. I believe it is important to play out the “rest of the story.”
Biden becomes president, “Dems” take the Senate and maintain the House. They now have full control and ability to make the policies and laws they have fought so hard for, right? But wait a minute, there are three factions inside the Democratic party and each feels they are primarily responsible for the win.
Here is the future of our great country. The president is now a moderate old white guy whose ideas and values are “old school” so his policies will not be radical change (no universal health care, New Green Deal, as examples). His policies will be quietly supported by both arms of Congress, but openly they will be trying to appease the much more progressive, radical factions of the party.
The second faction are “the Berns.” They want radical change towards a socialistic government (universal health care, 12 weeks paid vacation, $25 minimum wage), and willing to work within the system and negotiate to achieve their goals. But the moderates understand that this is not possible so you have a divide in the party. This is typical in the early stages of full power and was experienced by the GOP when it also controlled the executive and both legislative branches of the government. Unfortunately, the GOP never made it out of the honeymoon phase before it lost the House (a letter for another time).
The clincher and the beginning of the end is the third faction. Those who want radical change and they want it now. The problem is, as we have already seen, this faction is impatient, inflexible, and will act out physically if not appeased. This is Rep. Cortez followers, Black Lives Matter (the Marxists, not the African American people whose hearts are in the right place), and ANTIFA. Once they realize they are not going to get what they want and The Berns are giving them lip service, they will take to the streets like nothing this country has ever seen. They will literally burn this country down, starting in the large cities and moving out from there.
Trump is awful but known. Regardless of party affiliation or none at all, you better think about the country’s future when you vote.
Steve Prather
Acworth