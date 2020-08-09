Our friends on the other side of the aisle have recently taken to social media and other publications in order to bully the Cobb County Board of Commissioners into funding the Board of Elections decision to mail absentee ballot request forms to all Cobb County voters, which, they say, would cost the county approximately $222,000 of CARES Act funds.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur even goes so far to state that by failing to provide these funds, the Republicans on the Board of Commissioners seem to be engaged in a sinister attempt to suppress the vote. Bettadapur even states in one of her musings, “Let’s be clear: it’s not about the money. They just don’t want you to vote.”
How can anyone of sound mind take the Democrats seriously? In the primary the Democrats repeated the now discredited and worn out refrain of “voter suppression” every chance they could get. It makes one wonder, which Democratic primary candidate was the vote supposedly being suppressed for or against? I guess the Democrats just think if you repeat something often and loud enough, people will believe it.
As for the absentee ballot request funds, the question I have for Bettadapur and our Democratic friends is what has happened to stop people who are concerned about their safety from requesting an absentee ballot themselves? You can go online to ask for one. If you can’t get on the internet, you can call the Cobb Board of Elections. To hear Bettadapur and the Democrats, you would think something had intervened to stop this long-standing process from being fulfilled. Or maybe Bettadapur and the Democrats don’t think your average Cobb voter is capable of requesting an absentee ballot on their own. If they are capable of making the educated decision of who will lead our county, state, nation, surely, they can figure out how to request an absentee ballot.
Or maybe, just maybe, the reason that Bettadapur would like the county to mail something voters can very easily request on their own is more sinister. It’s a lot easier to harvest absentee ballots when you know everyone is getting them. If the Democrats want a definition of “voter suppression,” it’s what happens when they use the system to make sure a fraudulent vote cancels a legitimate one.
So, let’s be clear: for the Democrats, it’s not about safety. They just don’t want your vote to count.
Jason Shepherd
Chair, Cobb County Republican Party
Marietta