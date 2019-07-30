DEAR EDITOR:
Imagine that you own a pizza restaurant or ice cream store on the Marietta Square, and perhaps 3,000 people show up at your front door for a concert and many buy your pizza and ice cream. That happens the last Friday of each summer month on the Square. For those businesses, “these are the good old days.”
The concerts are also a great place to “people watch.” The same individual who might not speak into a microphone to 20 people will rise up out of her chair with hundreds of people watching and offer her own individual, Woodstock free-styling dance, often joined by others of all ages, and colors. Even little kids jump up and down.
The Marietta concerts remind me of the ’60s. The same songs the groups play on the Square, such as “Mustang Sally,” “Proud Mary,” and “G-L-O-R-I-A” were written in the ’60s when garage bands began. My classmates from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo would organize Friday dances with garage bands, (admission 50 cents), and they would sell out. As I look around the Marietta Square with folks about my age mouthing the words, my guess is they’ve heard those songs before.
As someone who owns a Marietta business, who no longer has to drive to Atlanta as I did for 25 years, it’s fun to see Marietta folks who “know the words” to the songs of 50 years ago. I’m delighted the city offers the concerts. I feel these are the “Good Old Days.”
Daniel F. Kirk
Kennesaw