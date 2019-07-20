DEAR EDITOR:
In the Time Capsule of July 14, there appeared a brief reference to Pvt. George Goumas of Marietta, who won the Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart, and the Croix de Guerre (France’s highest military honor), in World War I. The mention of Pvt. Goumas brought to mind the writings of Judge Jim Morris and the late MDJ Editor Bill Kinney, which recounted the tragic subsequent life of a true war hero.
In those days, PTSD had not been identified, but the life of George Goumas indicates that he most likely suffered from that soldier’s malady, then called “shell shock.”
A Greek immigrant who settled in Marietta around 1910, Goumas became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1913, and in 1917, he volunteered for service in WWI. Goumas returned to Marietta reportedly as the most decorated soldier of the Great War from Marietta; but, his afterlife was just as tumultuous as his military service.
Although Goumas was a supposedly well-respected businessman, he crossed the line when, in 1923, he married a “white” local telephone operator. For a number of the white citizens of Marietta in that day, Goumas, whose photographs depict a Caucasian appearance, was a “swarthy Greek,” whose marriage was an affront to a large and vocal group of his “fellow” Mariettans, less than a decade removed from the lynching of Leo Frank. The boycotting of his business led by the newly resurgent KKK reportedly resulted in Goumas’ bankruptcy by 1931. It was in June of that year that a drunken Goumas, dogged by an accusation of car theft, shot to death car dealer Doyle Butler.
Two future mayors of Marietta, Rip Blair and Sam Welsch, defended Goumas, and in November of 1931, his life was spared by the jury who recommended mercy, no doubt influenced by Goumas’ unsworn statement describing his black-out episodes following the war and his regret at killing Butler, whom Goumas described as his friend. In 1945, Goumas was granted parole, and he lived out his life in Thomasville, where he passed away in 1960.
Goumas’ remains were buried in the Pensacola, Florida, National Cemetery. A detailed account of the Goumas’ trial, authored by Judge Jim Morris of Marietta, can found in the Georgia Bar Journal of October 2010.
J. Michael Treadaway
Marietta