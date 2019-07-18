DEAR EDITOR:
Americans take less time off from work than they did years ago, and less time off than workers in other countries. It might be time to take a break. Nothing runs well at 100% all the time. Here’s an idea:
Recently, we flew to St. Louis, hoping to track a portion of the Lewis and Clark expedition. We found the route flooded, with many trails and parks closed along the Ohio River, Mississippi, and Missouri River. Instead, we did “side-trips.” Just as in other journeys in life, the side-trips may have been more fun than the originally planned trip.
We walked the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln painted on the sidewalk in Jonesboro, Illinois, site of one Lincoln-Douglas debate. We toured Daniel Boone’s home, toured Westminster University in Fulton, Missouri, where Winston Churchill first used the words, “Iron Curtain.” The University moved a church which had been built in London in 1181, burned in the 1400s, and burned again in the Blitz of 1942 — and rebuilt the church on campus using all 7,000 original stones! Under the church, there is a magnificent Churchill Leadership Museum.
We toured the start of the Pony Express in St. Joseph, Missouri, and saw the house where the notorious bank robber, Jesse James, was shot. The trip highlight was National Park Ranger tour of Harry Truman’s home in Independence, Missouri. The ranger began by quoting John Steinbeck: “We want our presidents to be greater than we are, but not better than we are.” Truman understood the office of the president. He read five newspapers a day and many books. The quote on the wall of his, the first presidential library, is “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.” He made the decision to drop the atomic bomb, developed the Marshall Plan, the Berlin Airlift, and dealt with the Korean War. Then he went home and went for daily walks around his neighborhood. His hat is on the rack where he left it. I have always told my kids that they should live their lives in a way that, when they are gone, folks will give tours of their home!
This inspirational journey took one week. I recommend it.
Daniel F Kirk
Kennesaw