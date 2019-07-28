DEAR EDITOR:
I appreciate Judy Elliott’s fine column on July 23, 2019, entitled, “One Small Step for Man, One Giant Leap for Mankind.” She did a great job presenting the life of Dr. von Braun. Others dreamed of space, but Dr. von Braun along with 600,000 people made space travel possible.
I would just add a few things that I have learned over the years about Dr. von Braun. One of the most amazing things is that he said that he wanted to go to a country when he left Germany where “the Bible is the guidebook.”
Von Braun was a practicing Lutheran who carried a Gideon Bible and readily shared his faith. He had full confidence in the truth of the Bible, describing it as “the revelation of God’s nature and love.” He acknowledged his dependence on God in prayer, not only in times of crisis such as during his escape from Nazi Germany, but also praying for the space flights.
On one occasion when he was in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was invited to play the Mormon organ by the organ master. He calmly sat down and the sounds of “A Mighty Fortress is our God,” resonated through the Tabernacle.
Von Braun believed that the user of technology, not its developer, was responsible for the morality of the use of that technology. There was an episode in 1944 when he refused to continue the V-2 program due to the targeting of civilians. He was put in jail for two weeks. Albert Speer informed Hitler that the V-2 program would come to a halt without him.
Von Braun also had a serious issue with evolution. “There are those who argue that the universe evolved out of a random process, but what random process could produce the brain of man or the system of the human eye?” ... “To be forced to believe only one conclusion-that everything in the universe happened by chance would violate the very objectivity of science itself.”
“Manned space flight is an amazing achievement … An outlook through this peep-hole at the vast mysteries of the universe should only confirm our belief in the certainty of its Creator.”
The last three quotes are from a letter read by Dr. John Ford to the California State Board of Education on Thursday September 14, 1972, from Dr. von Braun.
Jim Cole
Marietta