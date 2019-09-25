DEAR EDITOR:
In Mr. Riddle’s letter, “Who’s Paying for Impeachment?”— 9-18-19, he makes it sound like the fact that Congress is even considering impeaching President Trump, is unheard of and ludicrous. It is actually stated in the Constitution that it is in their power and right to do so, if Congress feels there is an egregious misuse of power that puts our country in harm’s way in some capacity.
An impeachment is the process by which the legislature can bring charges against a government official, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they are removed from that office. The House of Representatives can impeach an official, but the Senate is the only body with the ability to convict and remove that official.
In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was impeached, but he was acquitted by the Senate. In 1972, President Nixon was impeached, but he resigned from office before the vote to impeach him was completed. In 1998, President Clinton was impeached, but he was not removed from office and remained a popular president for two terms.
In this letter, I am not advocating whether to impeach or not to impeach President Trump. But, Mr. Riddle’s implication that such a step to look into the possibility of impeachment is something only a “socialist” Democrat would do, is irresponsible and uninformed.
Maria Acevedo
Marietta