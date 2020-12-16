DEAR EDITOR:
A friend in his mid-80s recently said, “2020 has been the most unusual year in my life”. I believe we would agree.
While some don’t make resolutions for the new year but try to have a good day every day, if you do, here’s a starter list to make your own list of resolutions to post on your refrigerator.
Resolutions for 2021:
1) Live through it.
2) Get a vaccine as soon as it is available.
3) After the second vaccine, wait 14 days, then hug somebody you love.
4) Lose half a pound every week by eating half as much at one meal every day.
5) Walk a mile a day.
6) Write a note to somebody.
7) Send a check to a charity.
8) Read a book.
9) Smile in the mirror each morning and keep that attitude until your head hits the pillow.
10) Remind yourself that at any moment, each person is doing the best he/she can.
11) (fill in the blank)
12) (fill in the blank)
Our best days are yet to come.
Daniel F. Kirk
Kennesaw
