DEAR EDITOR:
Reading that former inmates don’t like Sheriff Neil Warren solidifies that I will be voting for Warren. In fact, I would be quite concerned if the ACLU found a bunch of ex-inmates that enjoyed their stay with Sheriff Warren.
Everyone should be treated humanely, however a jail stay shouldn’t be described as pleasant. The idea is that you don’t want to go back. It seems to me the ACLU is being very opportunistic in its pursuit of Warren during an election year!?
Brandon Coalson
West Cobb