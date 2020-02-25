I am responding to Lucretia Adam’s letter, “Do away with the Electoral College,” which you published on Feb. 14.
Ms. Adams argues that the people will not decide a presidential election because the Electoral College decides the election. This is like saying that an army wins a war, but not individual soldiers.
The Electoral College is simply a mechanism to give each state a role in the presidential election. The people still decide, but in elections within each state. The presidential election is not one election, but 51 elections. In each state and the District of Columbia, the voters cast their votes for president. In every state except Maine and Nebraska, the winner of the popular vote determines who wins the electoral votes of the state. Maine and Nebraska award their electoral votes based on who wins in the congressional districts of their states.
The Electoral College system forces a candidate for president to have support in a wide number of states in order to win the election. If we had a national popular vote, a candidate could campaign solely in large population centers, which could be concentrated in a small number of states, and win the election without the support of rural areas and rural states. And with the way government programs are allocated today, rural areas would be at an even greater disadvantage than they are now.
While the concept of “one person, one vote” applies to a number of public offices, in the original Constitution, only the House of Representatives was elected by a direct popular vote. The president and vice president were to be chosen by the Electoral College, other officials of the executive branch and judges were appointed by the president and U.S. senators were elected by state legislatures. Of course the method of choosing U.S. senators by a direct popular election was a change put in place by the 17th Amendment.
So while the process of directly electing our public officials was one of the methods used by the founders for choosing governmental leaders, it wasn’t the only one. That is because we are a republic, or a representative form of government, not a direct democracy.
The Electoral College preserves a role for the states, while giving the people in each state the power to cast their electoral votes for the presidential candidate of their choice.
Jim Jess
Marietta
Chairman, Franklin Roundtable