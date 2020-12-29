I sincerely hope that the editorial about the new sheriff in town, Craig Owens, not supporting ICE is incorrect. If it is true that he has decided not to enforce the laws regarding illegal immigrants it is but one indication that he didn’t tell us this prior to the vote meaning that there may be more surprises in store for the people of Cobb County. Stay tuned, if Ossoff and preacher Warnock are elected, the Democrats will truly change America as we know it.
Perhaps we should go ahead and start a recall to change the situation and get a sheriff who will enforce all the laws instead of choosing which ones he decides to enforce. Surely everyone knows that the cities who are now sanctuary cities are doing nothing but harboring criminals from other countries and looking for Democratic votes. Have people really considered why the Democrats do not want to enforce laws regarding Illegal immigrants? The Dems are looking for votes. Not to mention the crimes committed and to be committed.
Anthony Kirkland
Marietta
