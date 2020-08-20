DEAR EDITOR:
I am referring to the 08/19/20 article about whether or not the cities and county (Cobb) should mandate masks. There’s Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce saying it would require a change of county code, which would require three public hearings. Then there’s county spokesman Ross Cavitt saying Boyce could issue a mandate if there was an emergency. (But current circumstances doesn’t appear to be viable for a mask mandate.) But — there’s County Manager Jackie McMorris who can issue a mandate —especially with regard to outdoor parks — which she is contemplating right now.
Next, local leaders like the Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin think the requirements are enough. They see their citizens wearing the masks in the proper places. Plus, masks are already required in all the city service and government buildings. Add to that any retail or grocery store requires a mask. So why do we need a ful-blown mask mandate? (Both Boyce and Allegood say that it’s unenforceable anyway.)
To date I haven’t seen one story or study that says a person got the virus walking to and from their car, or while exercising outdoors. Yet there’s one county manager who wants to possibly mandate masks in outdoor parks.
Studies show that when we are outdoors, the chance of getting the virus is very, very small. News reports show the virus is spreading in large gatherings of people at parties, events and schools. To make everybody wear a mask the moment they are outdoors or in any public setting when hardly anyone is around them, is absurd.
Becky Greenlee
Acworth