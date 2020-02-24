DEAR EDITOR:
After reading the outrageous column by Kevin Foley (“Flying coach with Secretary Ben Carson” Feb. 7, 2020), I must respond in defense of the dedicated and talented pediatric neurosurgeon who has devoted his life to saving desperately ill children.
Twenty-one years ago, Dr. Ben Carson’s colleagues at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta saved the life of my 11-year-old son Danny, who had been diagnosed with a deadly brain tumor. At the blessed hands of those neurosurgeons, the most delicate of surgeries was performed to remove as much of the tumor as possible, while carefully protecting the crucial areas of Danny’s brain which would allow him to recover and live a normal life. Now aged 32, happily married and enjoying a wonderful life, Danny thanks both God and his gifted neurosurgeons who worked such a miracle for him.
The spiteful (and highly political) vitriol in Mr. Foley’s column is deeply offensive to those of us whose lives have been touched by childhood brain cancer.
If only I had been the privileged traveler from West Palm Beach that day, lucky enough to be assigned the seat next to Dr. Carson! Instead of spying on his private communications and publicly mocking him, I would have gratefully shaken his hand and told him how honored I was to meet him. I would have treasured the memory of a brief personal encounter with one of our country’s most illustrious and accomplished leaders — and I would have been extra proud of President Trump for choosing his cabinet members so wisely.
Dr. Carson, your sterling reputation will always be safe with me.
Mary Waite
Kennesaw