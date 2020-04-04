DEAR EDITOR:
I have been thinking a lot the last few days about what is happening with the coronavirus and our communities. I love seeing all of the teamwork in helping people who are most vulnerable (food/housing needs, small businesses, etc).
The quarantine part is the piece I would like for everyone to think about for a moment. Our country is asking us to make a sacrifice of two-eight weeks of limiting our exposure to one another (no gatherings greater than 10 and good hygiene policy). I would like everyone to think about our service people who leave their families and homes for months (sometimes years) to serve our country every day. They are far more isolated and displaced than what we are asking of one another.
When you feel bothered by this (very real) inconvenience, I would like you to put it in your memory bank and remember to say thank you to someone who has served. A day takes on a whole new meaning when it is not just another day.
Shelley O’Malley
Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation volunteer
Marietta