DEAR EDITOR:
To Mr. Hines and all teachers as they begin another school year:
As a retired educator and the mother of a kindergarten teacher in Cobb, I appreciated his article last Sunday. Most teachers go over and beyond to help our young people. I know my daughter and I have been out shopping for supplies for her class for the past several weeks. Most of the items are paid for out of her own pocket. She has also been over to her school whenever it has been open to get her classroom ready for her new students.
Teaching is a calling and I am proud that I was one and that my daughter has followed in my footsteps. Let us all say thank you to our teachers and help them any way we can.
Linda Worley
Marietta