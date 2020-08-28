DEAR EDITOR:
Nobody enjoys being stopped by the police or questioned, however let me pose some questions. What would happen if you did not refuse their requests? What would happen if you were respectful? What would happen if you did not cop an attitude towards them? What would happen if you cooperated? What would happen if you did not resist arrest? I submit to you we would have have many less shootings and deaths as a result.
How about taking responsibility for your own actions that lead to bad outcomes? If I get pulled over by the police, the last thing I will do is make the situation worse. Think about it and stop blaming others for outcomes that you don’t want.
Frank Snyder
Kennesaw