DEAR EDITOR:
In 2015, The National Association of Scholars published an extensive study entitled, “ Sustainability: Higher Education’s New Fundamentalism.” It’s just a new word for environmentalism, but on steroids. NAS is mainly composed of academics. This is a MUST read.
In 1987, Our Common Future also known as the United Nation’s Brundland report was published. After a disappointing reception, it was expanded to the colleges and universities by Sen. John Kerry and Mrs. Heinz, wife of Sen. Heinz. Sen. Heinz introduced his wife to Sen. Kerry at an Earth Day rally in Washington, D.C. in 1990. After Sen. Heinz was killed in a helicopter accident, Sen. Kerry married Mrs. Heinz in 1995.
They formed a nonprofit called Second Nature, to target college students. They first went after the professors, but had better success with The American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment group.
Sustainability is an ideology. It attempts to unite environmental activism, anti-capitalism, and a progressive vision of social justice. It is about radical alteration of our society into an authoritarian regime similar to China.
This movement is pernicious and ubiquitous. There is no debate on the merits. It is taught in every discipline, and is the fundamental “religion” at more than 700-plus colleges. In the report, it is defined as most like Christianity in its tenets.
Emory University was one of the first to sign on. The Piedmont Center led by Peggy Barlett, a professor of anthropology, is a proponent of transcendent experience of “re-enchantment” with nature. This is not about recycling or using plastic spoons. It’s about changing the political system to one that is more conducive to “sustainability.”
Emory is a model for the rest of the country. They have infused every one of their disciplines with this ideology. It would be great if it was only about clean water and air.
For example, at Middlebrook College, this is what happens in academics. “Even simple tasks such as ordering paperclips and sticky notes for the admissions office become fraught with ethically charged factual questions: Was the iron mined without destroying a mountainous ecosystem? Did the paper come from “sustainably” managed trees? How far did the delivery truck travel, and is there any way to order from someplace closer?”
Unlike Christianity, which sees redemption in this life, “sustainability’s proponents believe that they can redeem themselves and other sinners here and now.”
Jim Cole
Marietta