Read the interesting article entitled, “Powder Springs survey shows positive marks from businesses.” Does make me wonder whether the reported author, Thomas Hartwell, received the information from Powder Springs’ newest contractor for publicity, Jon Gargis, former MDJ writer. This survey was paid for by the Development Authority of Powder Springs and was conducted by another contractor, Brad Hulsey. The current city manager recommended Hulsey, a former mayor and city manager of Powder Springs to the DAPS. For anyone with experience in surveys, that is not how a true survey is conducted since it makes for potentially biased results.
While it is admirable for the current city manager to want to promote the greatness of the city, as a business owner, I was not surveyed. I have also spoken to many business owners in Powder Springs and they were either not contacted or had a difference of opinion to the result. Matter of fact, many business owners were upset when the city outsourced the business license process without warning and I for one, have yet to receive my “official” annual license.
The city paid Hulsey approximately $55K last year as a consultant. I would rather have seen the money spent hiring an outside firm to conduct a valid survey that could have been sent to all licensed business owners.
