Within the past 12 months, a burned-out street light (that worked for over 15 years) on our street was replaced. Then, in the past two weeks, the working light (estimated cost of light itself is $110-180 plus installation/labor costs on our water bills) was replaced with a different light. Was this necessary? Is this an effective use of Cobb’s street light resources? Why not wait until the streetlight fails years from now before changing a new, perfectly good, working streetlight? This may be a minor point, but a lot of minor points add up.
Jim Parker
Marietta
