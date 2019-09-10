DEAR EDITOR:
I learned there was a leak at the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna that was undisclosed to the public. Ethylene oxide is a confirmed carcinogen. Regardless of the EPA guidelines, there are NO safe levels.
Sterigenics is not a good neighbor and they have bound their employees to nondisclosure agreements. They would not need to do this if they didn’t have anything to hide. A week ago I was applauding Gov. Kemp’s office for publicly promising to get to the bottom of the situation. Now is the time to take action. Stop this company from doing further harm. It is time to our human lives above corporate interests.
There are safer alternatives to ETO. Sterigenics clearly cannot be trusted to use it in an ethical, responsible way. They must be stopped from poisoning us further.
Teresa Meuter
Mableton