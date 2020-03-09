DEAR EDITOR:
I am 77 years old and I’ve been around the track a few times. I have read Karl Marx’s 1848 pamphlet “The Communist Manifesto” and his three-volume book “Das Kapital.” Employing a critical approach known as historical materialism, Marx predicted that, like previous socio-economic systems, capitalism produced internal tensions which would lead to its self-destruction and replacement by a new system known as socialism. Socialism is a political and economic system in which most forms of economically valuable property and resources are owned or controlled by the public or the state. The term socialism also refers to any political or philosophical doctrine that advocates such a system.
Vladimir Lenin was a Russian communist revolutionary and head of the Bolshevik Party who rose to prominence during the Russian Revolution of 1917. The Bolsheviks would later become the Communist Party, one of the most explosive political events of the 20th century. Under communism, Lenin quickly nationalized all manufacturing and industry throughout Soviet Russia. He requisitioned surplus grain from peasant farmers to feed his Red Army. These measures proved disastrous. Under the new state-owned socialist economy, both industrial and agricultural output plummeted. An estimated five million Russians died of famine in 1921, and living standards across Russia plunged into abject poverty.
Upon Lenin’s death in 1924, Joseph Stalin became the head of the Communist Party and “dictator of the proletariat” of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics from 1929 to 1953. It is estimated he had 60 million were murdered under his reign of terror. The socialist economy produced bread lines and starvation.
Gulag survivor Alexander Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008) described Stalin’s prison camps in his book “The Gulag Archipelago” (1973). He said that a prisoner at any time might be thrown into a “bedbug infested box” where hordes of hungry parasites would swarm a victim. At first, a prisoner would resist the parasites, but after a few hours, he would weaken, and let the parasites “drink his blood without a murmur.”
Socialism has produced nothing but misery the last 100 years. The latest attempt at socialism in Venezuela has taken the richest country in South America to the poorest. One out of three Venezuelans are starving at this very moment. Can you feel the Bern?
Steve Morris
east Cobb