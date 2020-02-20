DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing to provide some clarity to comments made by participants at the recent ACLU town hall meeting focused on the jail as well as my role as county sheriff. First and foremost, we are not depriving inmates in our care of food. A concern was raised that inmates with food allergies are not given the appropriate meals while others were not getting enough to eat.
Upon arrival at the jail, all inmates who are housed in our jail are screened by medical staff. At any point when an inmate informs us or the medical staff of a food allergy, we document and then seek verification from our medical service provider to determine if the inmate has a legitimate allergy or if they require a special diet based on other medical needs. Upon that medical recommendation, our food service provider prepares over 1,000 special dietary meals daily. This is in addition to the over 4,000 regular meals we also serve every day. Your readers should note that the National Center for Correctional Health Care sets a minimum daily calorie need of 2,200 calories for sedentary adults. We exceed that by providing 2,800 calories spread over three meals each day as approved by a certified dietician.
As has been pointed out by myself and others on many occasions, county jails have become the default mental health care provider for communities across Georgia. Inmates suffering from mental health conditions are monitored by a full-time medical team from Cobb Community Services Board while they are in our custody. Medical doctors and trained support staff provide daily care that follow professional guidelines and national standards of care.
Inmates are provided daily access to showers, mail, legal visits and in most cases up to 4 hours per day of recreation room access in their housing areas.
Once again, I must point out that our staff at the sheriff’s office are doing the difficult job providing a safe and secure environment for both inmates and their co-workers. Although it is saddening to hear baseless complaints echoing from these ACLU meetings, I remain steadfast in my lifelong commitment to this community and those I serve.
God Bless.
Neil Warren
Cobb County sheriff