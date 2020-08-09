DEAR EDITOR:

From her recent television spot attacking Congressman Collins, it appears that Kelly Loeffler believes that defendants in criminal cases are not entitled to legal representation. She should perhaps read the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and the United States Supreme Court opinion in Gideon V. Wainwright, which guarantee assistance of counsel to criminal defendants as a Constitutional right. Any first-year law student could have told her that.

Marc Nicholson

Marietta

