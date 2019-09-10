What a wonderful tribute Dick Yarbrough paid to Sen. Isakson in his column of 8/31. Too many times these comments are written upon a person’s passing. I am sure this article contains many thoughts we all feel about our senator. What a blessing that he is honored with these words while living.
We can all be grateful for the representation Sen. Isakson has given for us. I will quote Mr. Yarbrough: “Johnny Isakson cannot be replaced. He is one of a kind. He will be missed.” I believe he will still work for our benefit even though he is ending his political career.
Sen. Isakson, you deserve now to spend time with your family. A job well done.
Ann Bost
Marietta