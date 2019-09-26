DEAR EDITOR:
I’ve been reading a lot of comments from the two freshman members on the Cobb County School Board.
First, they start the year trying to take away the senior property tax exemption using the ridiculous example of a retired multi-millionaire moving to Cobb just because of the exemption. Today I read that one of them planned to be more vocal about political issues during their comments at public meetings.
The school board absolutely made the right call voting to eliminate this kind of nonsense at school board meetings. School board members are elected to work on making our schools a better place for the children in our county — not to start brainwashing them with their political beliefs. I attended Cobb schools from first through 12th grade. I never remember anything about political issues being discussed by my teachers and I expect school board members to do the same. If they aren’t happy with that, and they aren’t by saying it’s censorship, then perhaps they should resign so that someone who really cares about how our children are educated can serve.
Jimmy Millard
Kennesaw