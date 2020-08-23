DEAR EDITOR:
I am appalled at what Mr. Louis DeJoy is doing to the U.S. Postal Service.
I went to work at the Acworth Post Office, June 1, 1948. I worked 30 years. I sorted the mail when it came in to the box section and the city and rural carriers. I worked the window and when we started our first city delivery here in Acworth, I was Mr. Abbots’, the regular carrier, substitute. I was later the substitute on the next 2 city routes until I went regular to work in the office only. I was always so proud of my job.
The postal service started with mail being delivered on horseback. I feel that Mr. DeJoy is ruining something that is a service to the people. I am really overwhelmed at what he has done and is doing to hinder the mail being delivered on time.
I will be 90 in a couple of months, and I hope I live long enough to see the sorting machines and the blue boxes returned to their rightful places.
Nancy Smith Maxwell
Acworth