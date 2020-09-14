DEAR EDITOR:
Sterigenics president’s angry and insulting letter to the editor proved all the points of Dick Yarbrough’s column. Even with all your data and quite frankly confusing talking points, you are losing the public relations battle. You continue to insult the intellectual capacity of our community saying that if we don’t drool over your data in glee like a hypnotized sycophant, then we must be getting bad data. Well, thanks for the insults but we are much smarter than you think. We are more interested in being heard and respected far more than being served with constant parts per billion horse patties (you may need to look that one up). You sir, are fighting a battle and it’s clear you don’t understand battle grounds.
Mark Twain said there are 3 types of lies: “Lies, Damn Lies, and Statistics.” So keep focusing on your data and you will keep making the community more and more skeptical. I’ve been tough but fair, especially since the governor and county are hell bent on letting you operate here against the wishes of most of us... I digress.
So here’s 3 little unsolicited tips on how to be better at the PR.
1) Don’t imply that the people you are trying to win over are stupid. Stop insulting me and my community. We are smarter than you think.
2) Enter into genuine dialogue with community leaders and not just the county commissioners and leaders who protect your profits.
3) Be a good corporate neighbor. Don’t just “Do Well” with your business; try to “Do Good” by our community.
If all this is too much for you... Leave! Take your super safe plant elsewhere and sell all your data and standards to someone else.
Last one. It would serve you well to know the difference between a column and an article (Hint: one is opinion and one is facts based). But thanks for reading and supporting our little neighborhood newspaper!
Rep. Erick Allen
D-Smyrna