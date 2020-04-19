DEAR EDITOR:
My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones in this virus outbreak. Under these infectious conditions, each dutiful health care worker deserves a soldier’s medal. Some Republican and Democratic governors respected medical experts’ advice and used it to inform their shelter-in-place policies early. We must never forget the coming together of our nation to prevent deaths, from essential service providers to the Federal Reserve Board.
As the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaches, our response to the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that hammering out a bipartisan policy to protect each other is possible. Scientists warn us that too many greenhouse emissions trigger extreme weather events, which spread more infectious diseases. Economists advise carbon pricing as a remedy. When this crisis ends, we can reduce that invisible blanket giving Earth a fever. Then, engineers (guided by economic policy makers) will innovate. Respecting science and economists saves lives.
Bob James
Atlanta