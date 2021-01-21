DEAR EDITOR:
As a proud resident of the city of Marietta, I am often frightened by the lack of respect and attention to pedestrians by drivers in our community.
Daily, my family and I enjoy our community to the fullest by walking, running, and riding bikes on the streets of Marietta. We often witness drivers distracted while looking at cell phones, drinking their favorite beverages, racing through yellow lights, not yielding to pedestrians at cross walks (with or without flashing lights) or simply blocking cross walks. The actions of some make me remind myself that you will not stop for me and will run me over like a pancake if I don’t anticipate your actions of not stopping for me, my family, and friends.
In 1995, the Georgia Legislature changed the crosswalk law such that drivers must “stop and stay stopped” for pedestrians, not just yield to them. It’s illegal for a driver to drive around, attempt to squeeze through, or cut off a person walking in a crosswalk. Georgia drivers must come to a complete stop! According to the law, failure to obey this law will result in a ticket and may save a life.
I realize as a 13-year-old that I have not experienced the thrill of being behind the wheel of vehicle. I also realize that most, if not all, of you are far more important than me and are in a hurry to get to your destination.
My love for the outdoors and riding bikes from sunrise to sunset will not ever go away. The next time you see me riding my bike wearing my bright pink helmet so you can see me, let’s remember to respect one another in our community and on the roads of our amazing city.
Safe travels!
Hank Etzler
Marietta
