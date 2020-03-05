DEAR EDITOR:
I, too, find that Councilman Reggie Copeland’s behavior regarding a simple accident was wrong. The police came to scene to investigate an accident and should have total control while investigating. This would include interviewing parties involved and checking licenses.This was clearly an inappropriate waste of an officer’s valued time.
I have sent an email to Mr. Copeland asking him to accept responsibility, but no response.
I sent an email to the mayor requesting that he remove Mr. Copeland from his chair position over public safety. The people of Ward 5 have elected Mr. Copeland as their representative and I respect that but I think all citizens are affected until he is removed from chair.
Donald Barth
Marietta