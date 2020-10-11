DEAR EDITOR:
It would seem that the debate people would be able to give a debate topic to each candidate by video, allow a 3-minute response to that question alone, tape both responses, then run the responses the next day on whatever medium in sequence to allow the public to measure said responses without the hubris and invective we were given during the first debate (to discuss a question thoroughly, especially at a public meeting), hopefully giving insight to the candidates respective positions.
Alton Curtis
Smyrna
