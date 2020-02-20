DEAR EDITOR:
The play “Middletown” at the Marietta Strand Theatre was fun and engaged all my emotions. The cast is so funny and warm. I immediately was immersed into the play and loved how it followed these friends through their life. The painful moments were dealt with by the cast with sensitivity and the story always came back to the humor. The audience clearly enjoyed this performance as much as I did.
Also, Donny (Most), you are gorgeous!
Editor’s note: Final ”Middletown” performances are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at the Strand.
Bonnie Lyle
Marietta