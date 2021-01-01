DEAR EDITOR:
We end this tumultuous 2020 in the midst of an incredible surge of COVID-19 that is testing our hospitals with record numbers of hospitalizations. The Cobb case rate is 633 cases per 100,000 people and Douglas’ is 558 cases/100,000. Remember these case rates do not include antigens, which makes them higher. We are seeing very large numbers of people come through for testing as the COVID-19 virus continues to easily transmit throughout our community.
We have a ray of hope with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines. We have started vaccinations with our health care workers and will move to people over 65 years old and public safety on Jan. 11. Please watch our website for the scheduling site that will go live soon for self-scheduling as we prepare for more mass vaccinations. The vaccination process will be an arduous one, as we continue to receive vaccine supplies.
(Meanwhile,) we are in a dangerous phase and have lost too many of our fellow citizens to this virus.
Please try not to gather with those outside of your immediate households, wear your masks when in public and maintain your distance from others.
We, at Cobb & Douglas Public Health, thank all of you for all of your help in battling COVID-19. We look forward to times when we are all vaccinated and can return to our normal lives. Until then, please be blessed and safe.
Janet Pak Memark M.D., M.P.H, F.A.C.P.
District Health Director
District 3-1: Cobb & Douglas Public Health
