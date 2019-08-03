DEAR EDITOR:
July 25, you ran a letter to the editor labeling Trump as the best president we have had since JFK. The writer states several qualities of a true leader including that a true leader has a vision and a drive. The writer states that a true leader will call out proven lies and roadblocks.
What about, in my opinion, the perpetrator of lies? Can this be a quality of a true leader? What about refusing to obey the laws of governance that affect what that leader is trying to do? Does a true leader say and do things that offend the allies of his constituents and cozy up to the sworn enemies of his constituents? Can a person be a true leader when that person displays a lack of personal integrity and moral character? Would a true leader try to circumvent existing laws and procedures for granting access to classified materials by directing that family members be granted clearance on that leader’s word alone?
Mr. Trump is trying to address illegal immigration, which needs to be addressed. I believe a true leader would find a humane way to address the problem without separating families and warehousing children and babies in deplorable conditions. The illegal immigration needs to be stopped, but I don’t believe all asylum needs to be stopped. We are a nation of immigrants. Ask Mr. Trump’s wife and her parents.
I guess time has passed me by. I remember when a man’s word could be counted on. If a person said he would release his taxes to the public, he would not later ignore legal requirements to turn over such documents. A person would not tell his legal counsel to do something illegal, then ask that counsel to deny that he had asked that counsel to do what he had asked the counsel to do. If the writer of the letter to the editor is right about what makes a true leader, while ignoring any contradictory factors, is the claim about being a true leader have any validity?
I would ask the writer of the letter to the editor how many of the things Trump has been shown to have done, would JFK, whom the writer of the letter to the editor seems to consider a true leader, have done. In my mind this president falls short of being a true leader.
Lawrence Taylor
Powder Springs