DEAR EDITOR:
There is soon to be a new sheriff in town! On Jan. 1, 2021, Craig Owens takes office as sheriff of Cobb County. The Georgia constitution mandates that each county have a sheriff and that the sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of the county.
Your recent interview in the paper with Mr. Owens was informative and revealing. Mr. Owens has an impressive resume with many years of experience in law enforcement. What is revealing, and deeply troubling, is his position to not renew the 287(g) program with the federal ICE agency. The reason given was the cost, about $1,000 per month, which he stated could be put to better use. The sheriff’s budget for 2021 is $88,511,987.00! (That’s millions, folks.) That $12,000.00 per year is 0.0001355 of the total budget. The 287(g) program has been very effective because it assists the federal agency to keep illegal aliens, who have committed a crime, in custody until their case can be heard by a judge and adjudicated.
Mr. Owens, I urge you to strongly reconsider this decision. As the chief law enforcement officer of this county, when you are sworn in, you are responsible for enforcing all laws and statutes of the state of Georgia. The sheriff’s oath you will take states very clearly that you will uphold the laws and statutes of the state of Georgia and the civil officers oath you will also take states that you will support the Constitution of the United States as sheriff of Cobb County. Illegal immigration is against the law in this country. Your sworn duty is to protect the citizens of Cobb County. Your cooperation with all other law enforcement agencies, including ICE, is your moral responsibility to keep us safe from all criminals, legal or illegal. To not do everything in your power to keep the citizens of Cobb County safe would be a violation of your oath of office.
Your intent not to cooperate with ICE can only be viewed that you are fine with our county moving towards being a Sanctuary County. That is not what the law-abiding citizens of this county expect from any of their elected officials, particularly the chief law enforcement officer! I strongly urge you to reconsider this position and not put the citizens of Cobb County at risk of endangerment for $1,000 a month!
William J. Smith
Marietta
