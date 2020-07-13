DEAR EDITOR:
In his article Mr. Hines hit the nail on the head — or butt. It is so right-on target that I might have spoken those same words about how our country today is pandering to the “PUNKS” among us. If Black Lives Matter — in my opinion they should be out there telling the punks to stop carjackings, break-ins, robberies, auto thefts and murders? The news today was chock full of punks committing crimes. Those people who were killed by police were NOT acting like civilized people, they were acting like punks.
What has happened to this country? Read Mr. Hines’ article in July 4th edition of the MDJ and weep.
J. A. Painter
Marietta