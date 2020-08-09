DEAR EDITOR:
The current political campaign will provide an interesting if not reassuring view of what it means to be “pro-life” in today’s America. Witness the extent to which the Trump campaign is waging an effort to get elected that discredits the importance that we as a society have historically placed on the value of human life.
It is difficult to imagine the president of the United States, in the 21st century, being so totally and completely indifferent to the loss of life that Americans are experiencing with the pandemic. Over 156 thousand souls have already been lost! Thousands more may die on Trump’s watch, and yet he continues to offer such inanities as “all is well” and “we have it under control” or, more insidiously, “it is what it is”!
Is Trump delusional or is he simply reflecting the attitude of millions of Americans?
I submit that the latter is true. Trump is not the cause of this atrocious lack of concern for our fellow human beings. He is the product of a culture that has become indifferent to the ongoing daily slaughter in our midst. He thinks this way because he is our creation and, as such, he is the very essence of what we may have become as a society!
In order to illustrate the point, take the issue of homicide. This country experiences a yearly rate of homicide that is many times greater than other advanced nations. For example, in 2019, almost 17,000 homicides were committed, three-fourths of which were committed with guns.
A lasting solution would be to deal with the issue of gun violence. Commonsense regulations, like licensing/registration, comprehensive background checks, etc. would dramatically lower the loss of life that threatens us all. Yet nothing whatsoever has been done and so the carnage goes on.
Thus the people of this nation need to come to grips with this shameful situation by confronting the discrepancy between the theoretical view of the principles we hold dear and the reality of their implementation.
Our pro-life credentials are being tested. The inescapable fact of 17,000 souls murdered in one year should alert us to the gravity of the epidemic and motivate us to do everything possible to prevent this unnecessary loss of life. It will, in essence, provide a revealing look at what it means to be an American.
Gordon Rondeau
Marietta