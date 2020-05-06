DEAR EDITOR:
Just saw an ad for a primary candidate for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat. It struck me as very hypocritical and condescending. Jon Ossoff’s first ad hyping his candidacy looks like it was made in an operating hospital. The ad focuses on his doctor/wife’s role in fighting the coronavirus and Jon’s plans to fight the high costs of medical insurance and drugs.
Two problems with the ad: How did Jon and his production crew get into the hospital when patients can’t even get to see their families? Also, none of the “hospital staff” and the Ossoffs are wearing personal protection and are not adhering to recommended 6 foot social separation. If they want to fight coronovirus and lower health insurance premiums and drug costs, they should first reduce their risks of getting and spreading the virus.
A political pundit on the left says he’s trying to emulate Obama’s campaigns.
However, I think this ad gives voters a new meaning to Obama-defined “Shovel Ready” projects (funeral industry related).
Tom Hamm
Marietta