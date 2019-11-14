DEAR EDITOR:
I really appreciate Roger Hines’ response to the speech of the Rev. Reginald Thomas Jackson at the NAACP Convention.
Instead of bringing a message of healing, Jackson encouraged more division. In all 60 years of my adult life, I’ve never heard one of my pastors ever make a racist statement in any situation. They taught love for one another.
The bishop offended millions, including me by calling 35% of the population racist. He also called the RNC the Racist National Convention. If the bishop would revisit history, as Mr. Hines stated, he would learn the truth about who were the real racist party. When I learned the truth, I never voted for a Democrat again.
One more comment. David Carroll’s editorials are such a refreshing addition to a world that is in so much turmoil. They always bring me a chuckle, or a feeling of well-being.
Mary Lee Sims
Marietta