DEAR EDITOR:
OK, I understand that the ACC has banned Georgia Tech Cheerleaders, the GT Band and their Mascot, “Buzz” from the football field. They didn’t need them anyway, and they have never been that good.
I understand, but don’t agree, that the UGA Redcoat Band can’t do their pre-game and half-time performances on the field. (I hope the band will continue their traditional farewell performance at the end of each game of “Tara’s Theme.”)
Please don’t tell me that “The Bulldog Walk” of the team, band, coaches and cheerleaders has been banned. I can’t take that disappointment.
I really don’t understand that the UGA cheerleaders can’t be on the field to do the team run-in at the beginning of the game. Hell, they can’t even be on the field during the game, leading cheers.
And the team won’t have the cheerleaders and band for out-of-town games? Not even a small pep band? Where’s the harm? Where’s the spirit? (A Georgia-Florida Jacksonville game without loud — some drunk — Georgia fans clothed in red and black?)
Now, “they’ve done quit preaching and gone to meddling” in that they aren’t going to let us alumni (old) cheerleaders return and cheer on the field for homecoming this year!
We’ve done this for over 40 years, rain, heat or cold. OK, some of us can’t run anymore; none of us can tumble; I can’t play my horn like I used to. Some of the male alumni cheerleaders can still do the push-ups for each Bulldog score. We can still cheer and be loud … OK, some of our chants do use a few (but cute) profane words.
You gotta admit that leading the student body with the chant of “Dog Food! Dog Food!” at the run-in of the opposing team is very satisfying.
Now, the cruelest blow of all: the UGA mascot, Uga, can’t be on the field — he can’t even be in the stadium! What? He must be so mad that he could bite someone —maybe the SEC Commissioner?
That would make us both feel better.
Go Dawgs!
Bill Dunaway ‘61
Marietta mayor, 2002-10