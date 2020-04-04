DEAR EDITOR:
Kevin Foley’s March 20th column describes the need to abolish the current Electoral College. However, Mr. Foley makes the case FOR the EC to remain intact by saying only the battleground states matter and that candidates do not campaign in enough states which they view as a waste of time.
The last election showed President Trump took approximately some 2,600 out of 3,100 of the nation’s counties although he lost the popular vote by three million plus; he won 85% of the national geography. If that is not an advertisement of keeping the Electoral College in place what is? How can you argue that the nation’s major cities, which are where the major issues are mostly due to poor Democratic leadership for decades, is the proper argument for governing the rest of the country?
Trump won by outworking his opponent who seems to not be able to get over it while bragging before the election that he would be the one to not accept the results. He was typically in 2-3 states a day the last two months of the campaign while the “anointed one” was holed up practicing her never to be given acceptance speech and planning never to be held fireworks’ displays. I guess some people never learn. This November will be an even bigger victory and some down the ticket medicine for all the Dems’ waste of taxpayer funds chasing fake collusion stories and promoting paranoia to collapse the US economy.
It could not happen to a more deserving group of people.
Phil Branon
Powder Springs