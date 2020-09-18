DEAR EDITOR:
In the MDJ article, “School won’t be like 2019, super says,” dated September 18, 2020, Ms. Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators stated, “They’re (teachers) going to have to write two sets of lessons plans … ” While it is true that teachers will be monitoring two groups of students, online and face-to-face, there is not and should not be a need for two different lesson plans. The whole point of the instructional plan outlined by Mr. Ragsdale is that “remote students and face-to-face students have the same teaching.”
Class times are divided in half for part teacher-directed instruction and part individual seatwork. During the teacher-directed instruction, with the aid of classroom technology tools such as the interactive flat panel (screen), students at home will see everything that face-to-face students see of teacher’s instruction. During seatwork time, remote students can log off for independent work, but can also stay online and ask questions of teacher who will remain online for the entire class period for that purpose. During seatwork time, the teacher can move around the classroom and use a Bluetooth earpiece to talk with remote students.
I understand Ms. Jackson’s point about the situation being somewhat challenging for the teachers, but as a former veteran teacher, I see it as quite possible and beneficial for all students.
Debbie Scamihorn
veteran teacher, retired
Cobb County School District