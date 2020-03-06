DEAR EDITOR:
In a Feb. 13 MDJ Online article, I was shocked to read that “Atlanta pro sports executives talk up sports betting.” Top execs of the Braves, Falcons and Hawks spoke in favor of legalizing sports betting in Georgia. As a Braves fan, I was horrified to learn that Braves management wants fans to bet on their games. Have they forgotten the gambling scandals of the 1919 “Black Sox”, who threw a World Series in exchange for gamblers’ money? Or that Pete Rose received a lifetime ban in 1989 for gambling on games he managed?
Although the recent Astros and Red Sox scandals didn’t involve gambling, their technological cheating is a very recent stain on the National Pastime. Yet, Derek Schiller and the Braves are willing to open their game to further corruption in the hopes of gaining a few more fans (or monetary kickbacks down the road)? This is very short-sighted, and I call on the Braves management to run the other way from the gambling industry, and the dilatory effects it brings.
Schiller’s rationale was that “sports betting is happening today illegally, and the state of Georgia is receiving no tax dollars for it”. Let’s follow that reasoning to its logical conclusion. Since he considers it just peachy for Georgia to gain tax revenue from illegal activity, why not legalize the behavior of drug pushers, theft by gangs and common burglars, bank thieves, and crime syndicates, and then just tax them on their income? Does that sound like a good idea to you?
On a similar front, state Sen. Burt Jones has introduced a bill that would legalize sports betting by smartphone app (MDJ Online, Feb. 21 “Sports betting legislation hits Georgia Senate”). His approach would not require a two-thirds approval of the Assembly, but only a simple majority. Since it does not require a constitutional amendment, it would also not require a public ballot referendum. Again, the idea is to bring in “found money” by taxing activity that is currently illegal.
Gambling is risky behavior that ensnares people, bringing miseries of addiction, financial and family ruin, plus further crime and corruption. This pathos leads directly to great social and fiscal burdens on our state. For the good of Georgia, I call on Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and Assembly leadership to do as Sgt Barney Fife would urge: “nip it in the bud.”
Jerry Kotyuk
Marietta